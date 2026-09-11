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Fashion and Beauty

Levi’s® brings new retail experience to Greenbelt 5

Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 3:43pm
Leviâ€™sÂ® brings new retail experience to Greenbelt 5
The new location further expands Levi’s® retail portfolio in the Philippines, strengthening the brand’s presence in one of Metro Manila’s most dynamic shopping districts while bringing an elevated, experience-led store environment to local consumers.
Philstar.com / MJ Quevedo

The 295-square-meter store brings an elevated, experience-led retail destination to Makati, featuring premium collections, a head-to-toe denim lifestyle assortment and a Levi’s® Tailor Shop.

MANILA, Philippines — Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.), in partnership with one of its master franchise partners, In Style Brands, today announced the opening of its newest Levi’s® store at Greenbelt 5, one of the Philippines’ premier retail destinations.

The new location further expands Levi’s® retail portfolio in the Philippines, strengthening the brand’s presence in one of Metro Manila’s most dynamic shopping districts while bringing an elevated, experience-led store environment to local consumers.

Spanning approximately 295 square meters, the new store offers a comprehensive Levi’s® lifestyle experience, bringing together the brand’s iconic denim heritage with an expanded head-to-toe assortment of men’s and women’s apparel, denim, and accessories. The store also features premium offerings including the Levi’s® Blue Tab™ collection and Levi’s® Vintage Clothing (LVC), reflecting Levi’s® continued focus on premiumization and giving consumers more ways to discover elevated expressions of the brand.

Craftsmanship and self-expression

Philstar.com/MJ Quevedo

At the heart of the new store is Levi’s Tailor Shop, giving fans the opportunity to personalize, restore and refresh their Levi’s® pieces.

Through skilled tailoring and custom finishes, including embroidery, patches, pins and fabric paneling, the Tailor Shop transforms individual pieces into unique expressions of personal style.

As self-expression continues to shape how consumers engage with fashion, the Tailor Shop brings Levi’s® longstanding spirit of individuality and craftsmanship into the retail experience. Customers can create pieces that feel distinctly their own, adding a personal dimension to the timeless appeal of Levi’s® denim.

Another milestone for Levi's in the Philippines

The opening of the new Greenbelt 5 Levi’s® marks another milestone in LS&Co. continued investment in the Philippines and adds a new destination to the brand’s growing portfolio of stores across the country.

Located alongside leading global brands within Greenbelt’s premier shopping and lifestyle environment, the new store brings Levi’s® closer to consumers while elevating how the brand’s heritage, products and craftsmanship are experienced in-store.

With its combination of premium product offerings, denim lifestyle assortment and personalized services, the Greenbelt 5 flagship reflects Levi’s® continued evolution in the Philippines—creating new ways for consumers to discover the brand and make Levi’s® their own.

 

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Levi's. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

FASHION

GREENBELT

LEVI'S
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