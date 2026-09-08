'I got this wrong': Francis Libiran apologizes for 'weaponized' Inaul design

Fashion designer Francis Libiran is celebrating his 25 years in the fashion industry with an anniversary show on November 24, 2023 in City of Dreams Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Francis Libiran issued an apology following his controversial take on Maguindanao textile Inaul, which drew flak from cultural leaders.

Libiran debuted in a now-deleted post his "Inaul Reimagined" series, where he claimed to "weaponize tradition" rather than "preserve" it by "stripping Inaul of nostalgia," acknowledging the fabric's sacred handwoven nature.

The designer shared how he cut the fabric into a graphic, skin-tight bustier, threw it over a sheer, architectural bolero with sleeves, and labeled it as "high-cut, apologetic, and commanding attention."

"This is not your folklore. This is culture with a bite. Filipino heritage, but make it dangerous. Make it modern. Make it Libiran," the viral post ended.

The Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage-Lanao del Sur (BCPCH-LDS) slammed the portrayal of Inaul as disrespectful, saying it "diminishes and dishonors its cultural significance."

The commission described Inaul as "a living cultural heritage of the Maguindanaon people, embodying generations of traditional knowledge, craftsmanship, identity, history, and cultural meaning." The agency stressed that it "deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, particularly when presented to the public as a representation of Filipino and Bangsamoro heritage."

It acknowledged artists and designers have the right to "explore contemporary interpretations of traditional materials" but pointed out "creative freedom should not be used to disregard, trivialize, or sensationalize the cultural identity and significance attached to a heritage tradition."

Libiran calling his design as "weaponized" and "dangerous" was called "particularly troubling" by the commission given its "risks reducing a living cultural heritage to an aesthetic commodity stripped of its historical and cultural context."

"Modernization should not come at the expense of cultural meaning," said the BCPCH-LDS. "Innovation can coexist with tradition, but it must be guided by cultural sensitivity, proper acknowledgment, respect for cultural bearers, and a genuine understanding of the heritage being represented."

It called for more responsibiltiy from creatives intending to use Bangsamoro cultural expressions, that traditions not be treated as costumes, props, or materials to be "stripped of their identity for the sake of provocation or artistic expression."

"Inaul deserves more than to be 'reimagined.' It deserves to be understood, honored, and respected. Our heritage is not meant to be dishonored. It is meant to be preserved, protected, and passed on with dignity," the agency's statement, echoed by partner groups, ended.

'Got this wrong'

Libiran issued his public apology on Facebook, acknowledging that his use of the words "weaponized" and "dangerous" was language "disrespectful to a living cultural heritage that wasn't his to redefine" and he "failed to present the piece with the cultural understanding and sensitivity that Inaul deserves."

He directly said sorry to the Maguindanao and Bangsamoro community, their leaders, and most especially to Inaul weavers and cultural bearers.

Upon admitting that he took down the original post, Libiran has reached out to cultural authorities for guidance on how to proceed before continuing any further promotion his new design series.

"I have spent decades advocating for Filipino artistry because I believe our local craftsmanship deserves to be seen, valued, and celebrated around the world," the designer continued. "But I also understand that this purpose must be grounded in respect for the culture and the people behind the traditions I represent."

Libiran reiterated his commitment to use fashion as a bridge to bring Filipino creativity and heritage to the world.

"I hope this moment becomes an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and do better," he ended, vowing to represent the Philippines with "the utmost integrity and respect for the communities who have kept these traditions alive."

BCPCH commissioner for Lanao del Sur and the Bangsamoro region Roberto M. Alonto confirmed in a statement that Libiran indeed reached out to authorities, noting his efforts to acknowledge and address concerns raised.

Alonto took the opportunity for allow all to reflect on the use of traditional textiles and material culture, how "fashion is an evolving form of creative expression [but] innovation should not come at the expense of cultural context or symbolism."

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