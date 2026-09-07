P-beauty, male skincare, next-gen booster: All about skin

MANILA, Philippines — P-beauty is gaining ground in the international scene, while the next-gen in anti-aging is seeing new products in the market.

Here is the buzz for those who are into skincare and the latest in the beauty industry.

Korea-PH beauty collaboration

Pink Ventures gathered doctors and clinicians at the Bonifacio Hall of Shangri-La The Fort for an afternoon lecture towards a hopeful new direction for Philippine aesthetics.

A Korean and Philippine partnership, the assemblage offered a new tool for doctors and a new option for Filipino patients. Rebornne is a human acellular dermal matrix (hADM), a dermal scaffold derived from human tissue.

“Aging skin is not a volume problem. When our skin receives lesser signals, this creates structural issues where functional problems set in. The dermis is an ecosystem and not simply a bag of collagen. When collagen fragments, fibroblasts happen because the skin matrix was not fixed.

“The matrix is the environment where the repair happens. Collagen refers to the strength of one’s skin. The sun, however, breaks collagen and elastin in the body. When we also smile when we were younger, the lines turn to wrinkles in our twilight years. Skin has a scaffolding which we follow so as to support the body’s architecture,” said Dr. Arim Min, director of the Min & Min Clinic in South Korea, in her presentation.

“When I used hADM, my face got firmer and denser so I started using it in my clinic. New technology becomes meaningful when it is used with intention,” she added.

Earl D.C. Bracamonte

But the truth is, as age increases, collagen decreases. It is for this reason that many go for anti-aging measures that feature collagen.

The hADM tissue has been certified by the American Association of Tissue Banks. It is also suggested that doctors should choose their patients carefully and go for those with a realistic goal and outlook. Some patients can get carried away with their flights of fancy.

The Rebornne solution believes that the most beautiful skin is the one that still looks like the patient. The new luxury is still looking like yourself, not a different face!

McCoy de Leon redefines male beauty

Looking good has long been treated as part of the job for men in entertainment, where clear skin, a fit physique, and a polished appearance can become unwritten requirements.

Actor McCoy de Leon challenges that idea through Kutis By Kei’s “Bare. Nothing to Hide” campaign, which champions self-care and confidence through simple, science-backed treatments.

When McCoy was starting in entertainment, he admitted to feeling pressure to fit a certain image. Coming from a family with a theater background, he already had some exposure to acting, but entering the industry brought its own expectations.

“Until now, there’s still pressure, but I use that pressure as a learning experience so I can learn more from every project I do in the industry,” he shared.

Becoming a father has also changed how he understands confidence. He sees taking care of himself physically and mentally as essential to fulfilling his responsibilities to the people he loves.

“I think that’s the meaning of confidence for me, being able to take care of yourself so you can also properly take care of the people who are important to you,” he explained.

McCoy has also learned to accept the physical changes that come with age. Instead of seeing skincare and grooming solely as requirements of his profession, he now considers self-care part of feeling comfortable in his own skin.

“Taking care of my body and my skin is also a reflection of my mindset in life,” he shared. “It’s no longer just about looking good for other people but also about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”

His family helps keep him grounded amid the pressures of being in the public eye.

“Everything has an end, and nothing is permanent in life,” he noted. “That’s why I always look back at where I started, and that’s my family.”

McCoy believes men face a particular challenge when dealing with insecurities because they are often expected to appear tough and strong.

“Men are usually more silent when it comes to their insecurities,” he pointed out. “Because for men, it seems more expected that you always have to be tough and strong on the outside.”

He wants men to understand that self-care does not diminish their strength.

“Taking care of yourself is not a weakness. I think it actually helps you become more confident and comfortable with who you really are.”

Kutis By Kei founder and chief executive officer Dr. Kei George Rebolledo explained that the “Bare. Nothing to Hide” campaign encourages people to embrace healthy skin and feel confident without relying on filters or heavy makeup.

“‘Bare. Nothing to Hide’ is about being comfortable in your own skin. You don’t have to hide every imperfection to feel beautiful or confident,” Rebolledo shared.

“The best image you can show the world is clear and healthy skin. When your skin is healthy, you feel more confident, and that confidence shows,” the board-certified dermatologist added.

Spotlight is on P-beauty

For years, K-beauty and J-beauty have dominated the global beauty conversation, turning Korean and Japanese skincare rituals, products, and aesthetics into worldwide phenomena. Now, the Philippines is slowly carving out its own space, with Filipino beauty aesthetics, products, and techniques finding an unexpected audience overseas.

As international content creators try and celebrate local beauty, Philippine beauty — or P-beauty — is emerging as more than a passing trend. It is becoming a cultural expression of its own.

At the core of P-beauty’s appeal is that beauty products should work for the people they are made for. Filipino brands have long focused on accessible prices without compromising quality, performance, and inclusivity.

Dr. Christine Hall, a celebrated Korean skincare doctor from the United Kingdom, believes this gives Filipino beauty a distinct opportunity. “I genuinely believe Fil-Beauty is the fourth force in Asian beauty,” she said, noting that inclusive shades, accessible prices, and products that genuinely perform can be reasons for consumers to choose a brand.

“The opportunity is to build that fierce domestic loyalty — and then let community, quality and word of mouth take Filipino beauty to the world,” Hall added.

Local brands have already been building that loyalty. Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc., for instance, has built its enduring reputation on delivering high-quality products specifically formulated to complement Filipina skin tones and suit everyday lifestyles and weather conditions.

The brand now reaches consumers through more than 6,000 stores nationwide, while also expanding into markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Guam, the Middle East, Canada, and Australia.

Beyond accessibility, what sets P-beauty apart is its willingness to adapt to Filipino realities rather than replicate beauty ideals from elsewhere.

Issy Cosmetics co-founder and chief creative officer Joel Martin Andrade described it simply: “Filipino beauty has never been about perfection. It has always been about adaptation.”

That adaptation is becoming increasingly intentional. Makeup Science Asia founder Abby Ofrasio noted that local brands now consider undertones, skin depth, climate, longevity, and how products perform in tropical weather — reflecting a deeper understanding of Filipino consumers.

This shift has also changed how Filipinos perceive local beauty. Project Vanity founder Liz Lanuzo said social media creators helped give local brands something traditional advertising could not: credibility. By comparing local products with established international names, creators normalized choosing Filipino brands and made it something to be proud of.

For Vice Co. co-CEO Ana Samaco, that confidence ultimately comes down to representation. “To me, P-Beauty is about creating beauty through a Filipino lens, understanding our skin tones, climate, and culture,” she said. “More than that, it’s about making every Filipino feel seen.”

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