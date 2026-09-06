Mutya ng Pilipinas launches Rizal search

MANILA, Philippines – The Mutya ng Pilipinas (MNP) organization greenlit Rizal’s search for its representative to the national finals in mid-October.

In a press presentation held at the Monaco Hotel in Taytay City, nine of the 10 official delegates paraded before the pageant media, as well as answer their queries during the open forum.

“Rizal is our home. My father started the Queen of the East back then. It’s time for us to give back to our community. MNP is a platform to lead. The crown comes with its share of respinsibilities,” said Mark Anthony Carpio, executive vice president of the Grand Monaco Foundation, whose family also runs the MNP Rizal franchise. The foundation has found back its roots in pageantry.

The Grand Monaco Foundation, a realty-based enterprise, has branched out into hospitality and other ventures, including pageantry.

“The Mutya ng Pilipinas is about family. We welcome Rizal into our organization, as well as its representatives and delegates,” said MNP preseident Cory Quirino.

This year’s official Rizal delegates are:

Gwen Sigrid Cledera (Taytay)

Axa Nobleza (Antipolo)

Bea Asuncion (Antipolo)

Ana Margarita Vallega (Tanay)

Amara Salgado (Antipilo)

Ma. Raycel Kaselema (Binangonan)

Marielle Valler (Morong)

Andrea San Jose (Tanay)

The Mutya ng Rizal 2026 coronation night unfolds on September 11 at the Monaco Hotel in Taytay, Rizal. Stay tuned!

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