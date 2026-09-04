Miss Grand International 2026 moves from India to Thailand

Angelica Lopez is crowned the new Philippine delegate to Miss Grand International by predecessor and the pageant's current titleholder Emma Mary Tiglao

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Miss Grand International (MGI) competition just a quick, major overhaul by moving host nations less than two months before coronation night.

India was initially going to host the 2026 edition of the beauty pageant however organizers announced that all activities in the country would discontinue and relocate remaining activities to Thailand where the contest originated from.

Organizers cited the prior host country's "ailure to fulfill the contractual commitments and standards agreed upon" with them.

MGI noted that included in hosting terms are "five-star hospitality and five-star production standards throughout the competition" to ensure "safety, comfort, and overall experience of contestants" on top of the competition's professional standards and integrity.

According to the organization, these standards were not met depsite efforts to address these issues, hence the decision to no longer continue in India given the circumstances

The remainder of MGI 2026 will now take place in Thailand from September 18 to October 10, with organizers already releasing the updated schedule of activities.

Here are the major dates to take note of:

September 18 to 19 - arrival and registration

Septemebr 23 - welcome ceremony and press conference

September 24 - Grand Talent (audition)

September 29 - swimsuit competition

October 4 - closed-door interview

October 7 - national costume competition and preliminary competition

October 10 - grand final

The Philippines will be represented by pageant veteran Angelica Lopez who is vying to succeed fellow Filipina Emma Mary Tiglao.

Another victory would mark a historic three-peat for MGI and the outright leader in the pageant's wins column.

RELATED: Palawan's Angelica Lopez wins inaugural Reina Filipinas, Alexie Brooks shares All Stars title