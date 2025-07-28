Heart Evangelista in Leyva Filipiniana as Chiz Escudero retains Senate presidency

Heart Evangelista wears a Michael Leyva Filipiniana to the Senate's morning session held at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista was ever the supportive partner as husband Francis "Chiz" Escudero was re-elected Senate President earlier today.

Chiz was chosen to lead the upper house of the 20th Congress after winning a 19-5 vote over veteran lawmaker and former Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

Heart stood beside Chiz as he took the senate president's oath anew, just as he did last May 2024, with Chiz's twins, Quino and Chesi, behind him. The twins are Chiz's children with his with ex-wife Christine Elizabeth Flores.

The socialite-artist wore a barong top and woven Filipiniana skirt designed by Michael Leyva, who described Heart's styling on Instagram as "Perfection in Simplicity."

All eyes will be searching for Heart this afternoon when she and Chiz arrive for the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

While there will be no physical red carpet to walk on, Heart will surely turn heads in her afternoon attire.

