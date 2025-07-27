Quezon City fashion show features back-to-school bag collection, bridalwear

The fashion show featured Kittly Manila’s Back-to-School Bag Collection and a parade of bridal gowns.

MANILA, Philippines — The Runway Atelier Manila held its much-anticipated Reverie Fashion Show in Quezon City.

The recent show featured Kittly Manila’s Back-to-School Bag Collection and a parade of bridal gowns.

Held at the Lights of Love Events Place, the show started with young models strutting down the new line of bags.

The bags' styles and colors are perfect for Gen Z trendsetters.

In the second half of the program, models took to the runway wearing diverse collections of bridalwear.

From classic silhouettes to modern fairytale-inspired pieces, the gowns featured delicate lace, sweeping trains, and soft tulle that floated with every step.

RELATED: Long-time couple marries amid heavy rains, flooding in Bulacan