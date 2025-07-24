Fashion shop, resto in 1: New lifestyle hub opens in Quezon City

The Grand Hausse is a designer café-restaurant that blends fashion, flavor and flair.

MANILA, Philippines — A new designer cafe-restaurant that blends fashion, flavor and flair has emerged in Quezon City.

Founded by creative artist Micah Shi, The Grand Hausse is a two-story concept space that offers an immersive experience where elegance meets artistic expression.

On the first floor, guests are welcomed into a boutique that celebrates modern fusion, maximalist style. Its curated fashion collection features chic tops, structured coats, and flowing dresses — all designed to exude quiet sophistication and everyday glamor.

Complementing the wardrobe offerings is a refined line of 18K PVD gold costume jewelry, chosen not just for their aesthetic value, but for their durability and shine.

On the second floor, The Grand Hausse Café invites guests into a dining space inspired by the romanticism of modern fusion, maximalist architecture reminding them that life is never meant to be ordinary.

With crystal chandeliers, gallery-style interiors, and tables set for Instagram-worthy moments, the café promises a sensory journey in every corner.

The newly opened lifestyle hub is not just about looks — it is also a celebration of taste.

The cafe's menu spans a wide range of flavors, “Fashion on plate,” from fresh salads and hearty pastas to indulgent mains and decadent desserts.

Signature dishes include the bold Fiery Aligue-Lobster Bisque designer pasta, the visually stunning Mystique Handkerchief Pasta, and crowd favorites like the Heavenly Truffle Chicken, Ribs of Creation, and Citrine Ribeye Steak. Sweet endings come in the form of Salted Egg Cheesecake, Peach Pavlova, and Designer chocolates perfect for gifting.

The Grand Hausse is located at 669 Quezon Avenue in Quezon City. It is open daily from 11 a.m. onwards.

