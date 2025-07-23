Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Darling of the Press, other awardees named

The winners of the Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Darling of the Press are (from left) Angel Rose Campo Tambal (Miss La Paz, Leyte), Austhrie Sanchez (Miss Vigan, Ilocos Sur), and Liz Mabao (Miss Antipolo City) announced at the press presentation held at the Lime Resort Hotel in Pasay City on July 22, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Carousel Productions formally introduced its 36 official delegates at the press presentation held at the Lime Resort Hotel in Pasay City.

Simply dubbed "Media Moments," the intimate noontime event saw the candidates wearing identical metallic-hued monokinis, while telling media attendees what the #SilverLining theme meant to them.

At the close of the event, official hair care partner Hana announced the 10 winners as Hana Beauties, where one will be declared as Miss Hana on coronation night.

They, in random order, are:

- Dane Amante (Malaybalay City)

- Chelsey Gwyneth dela Cruz (Pandi, Bulacan)

- Joy Barcoma (Bacoor City)

- Kriezl Jane Torres (Talakag, Bukidnon)

- Angel Rose Campo Tambal (La Paz, Leyte)

- Juliana Denise Tan (Las Piñas City)

- Vanessa Cang (Zamboanga - West Coast)

- Myrea Caccam (Naujan, Oriental Mindoro)

- Liz Mabao (Antipolo City)

- Austhrie Sanchez (Vigan, Ilocos Sur)

The Media Choice (Darling of the Press) top three awardees were also named.

- Angel Rose Campo Tambal (Gold, La Paz, Leyte)

- Austhrie Sanchez (Silver, Vigan, Ilocos Sur)

- Liz Mabao (Bronze, Antipolo City)

The last leg of the talent performances will take place on July 29 at a Metro Manila campus. The winner of this challenge will fast track herself to the semi-final round.

The Silver Anniversary edition of the Miss Philippines Earth will unfold on August 10 at the Grand Ballroom of the Okada Manila in Parañaque City. Stay tuned!

