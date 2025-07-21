UK sneaker retailer makes debut at first Philippine store in SM Mall of Asia

UK’s top sneaker and sports fashion retailer opens its first store in the Philippines at SM Mall of Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks after its official debut, JD Sports, the UK’s top sneaker and sports fashion retailer, continues to make an impact at SM Mall of Asia (MOA), where it opened its first store in the Philippines last June.

The store has quickly become a magnet for sneakerheads, athleisure fans and style-conscious shoppers eager for global streetwear and hard-to-find releases.

Located at Level 1 of the North Entertainment Mall, the 823-square-meter store houses a premium selection of footwear and apparel from leading brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Asics.

Among the top picks are crowd favorites such as the Nike Dunk Low, Adidas Samba OG, New Balance 9060, and other in-demand drops.

The 823-square-meter store houses a premium selection of footwear and apparel from leading brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Asics.

JD Sports’ strong performance at MOA underscores both the power of the brand and the strategic value of the mall. Known as the preferred entry point for international labels, SM Mall of Asia continues to be the location of choice for first-in-market brand launches in the Philippines.

With its prime location in Pasay City’s Bay Area, MOA offers unparalleled visibility and foot traffic, drawing millions of shoppers from Metro Manila and beyond. Just minutes from airports, convention centers, and hotels, the mall sits at the crossroads of commerce, tourism and lifestyle.

(From left) Anton Huang, president and CEO, SSI Group Inc., Steven Tan, president, SM Supermalls, Hilton Seskin, chairman Asia Pacific, JD Sports, and Elizabeth Quiambao, executive vice president, SSI Group Inc.

JD Sports at MOA isn’t just a retail store—it’s a destination. From curated product selections to a space designed for today’s trend-driven consumer, it reflects the energy and self-expression of the modern Filipino shopper.

As JD Sports strengthens its presence in the Philippines, SM Supermalls continues to shape the local retail landscape, giving global brands the space, scale and support to thrive.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.