Doctor gets candid on empowering transformations through rhinoplasty

Meraki Esthetique Clinic celebrated its third year anniversary recently in an event simply dubbed " Three Times Me" that hailed "who you were, who you became, and who you are now."

MANILA, Philippines — Meraki Esthetique Clinic run by Board-certified ENT surgeon Dr. Joyce Regalado-Go does beautiful nasal transformations, or what the public more commonly call "nose jobs."

An ENT doctor, also known as an otolaryngologist, is a medical specialist who diagnoses and treats conditions related to the ears, nose, and throat; as well as related structures in the head and neck. They also perform surgical procedures in the aforementioned areas.

Dr. Regalado-Go's began after graduating from FEU's Medical School when she took up her post-graduate internship as an ENT surgeon at Marikina's Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center.

It was during her internship, while fixing a patient's nose after an accident, that she realized she could do rhinoplasty.

She went on to specialize in Facial Plastic for a year; attending special courses in Korea, the United States, Portugal, and Singapore.

"The work that you'll see is 50% of what the patient wants and 50% of what I want. I bring down very unrealistic goals," informed Dr. Regalado-Go, noting that — given rhinoplasty is a want — a patient's health must be stable.

The doctor shared that while her team faced challenges, such things push them to be better and it's the patient who make the journey worthwhile.

"There are cases, though, where patients tell their doctors what they want and where advise is given on how it will go, that it might not be appealing, but then they insist. After the procedure, the patient goes berserk!" she added on how clinical scenarios can be very challenging.

"True transformations start from within. All closed doors are not the end. We try to make something beautiful," said Dr. Regalado-Go.

"This clinic was born not from a perfect business plan. We chose to build a place of hope, jumping from one clinic to another. To grow, we needed a place," she continued. "My fear was not the clients (or the lack thereof), but if I can deliver. We started in a small place, built with a lot of hard work and love — a safe space not just for physical transformation, but also for healing."

Meraki Esthetique Clinic has established a credible name in the beauty industry and is now known for their expertise in rhinoplasty and natural-looking aesthetic surgery.

Dr. Regalado-Go is also a staunch supporter of "Climb Against Cancer," an organization that started in 2010 supporting all types of carcinoma.

