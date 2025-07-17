Real love stories shine at Hilton Manila’s fifth annual Ever After Bridal Fair

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts has successfully concluded its fifth annual Ever After Bridal Fair, held on July 12 and 13. This year’s theme, “A Love Like Ours,” brought together soon-to-wed couples, premier wedding creatives and industry leaders for a two-day celebration that reimagined the bridal fair experience -- placing authentic love stories and meaningful connections at its core.

Far from the conventional showcase, Ever After: A Love Like Ours offered an immersive and emotionally rich journey. The highlight of the weekend was the Testimonial Dinner, an intimate evening where real Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts couples returned to share their wedding journeys. Through heartfelt storytelling, poetry readings and a moving short film, guests were invited to witness love not just as a concept, but as a lived, cherished experience.

“We didn’t want to host just another bridal fair -- we wanted to create a space where love could be felt, seen and celebrated in its truest form,” said Gagan Talwar, general manager of Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts. “This year’s theme, A Love Like Ours, reminded us that every wedding we host becomes part of a larger story, one that’s deeply personal, beautifully unique and forever remembered.”

Throughout the fair, guests explored a thoughtfully curated exhibition of the country’s most sought-after wedding suppliers. Highlights included a trunk show by renowned designer Francis Libiran, interactive sessions with industry experts such as Kathy Sy King, Tiger Lim, Royal Flower Shoppe by Gina Galang, Amady, Eye Candy, Got Music and GDV Productions.

Adding a flavorful and purposeful touch to the experience, a sustainable menu tasting led by Executive Chef Lord Bayaban highlighted the hotel’s dedication to both culinary excellence and environmentally conscious practices.

What truly set this year’s event apart was its intentional atmosphere — warm, welcoming and reflective of today’s evolving love stories. From couples connecting with future florists to hearing real vows retold during the dinner, every detail was designed to inspire and help guests envision their own version of “happily ever after.”

As Ever After continues to grow, Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts remains steadfast in its mission to create spaces where love stories are honored, communities are built, and celebrations are both stylish and deeply personal.

For inquiries about Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts’ bespoke wedding packages and upcoming events, please contact: +632 7239 7788 or email hiltonmanila_events@hilton.com

Editor’s Note: This press release from Hilton Manila is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.