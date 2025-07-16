How heartbreak helped put up a Filipino streetwear brand during pandemic

The brand’s mission is to empower individuals to feel good in their clothes and express their self-worth without seeking approval.

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino streetwear brand is making its mark on the local fashion scene by redefining the meaning of confidence.

Conceit chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Jacinto and co-founder Kim Mark Dacallos launched the brand in 2020 during the pandemic as a new business venture to survive a difficult period.

Jacinto selected the brand name "Conceit" during a difficult breakup, a time when he was concentrating on self-love. He regarded "conceit" as a controversial yet appropriate term for recognizing one's value unapologetically, seeking to reshape the word's unfavorable associations into an uplifting message of self-assurance.

It began its journey online by selling simple black and white shirts, deliberately avoiding loud or colorful branding. The company was self-funded, with all earnings reinvested into the business. Despite facing obstacles that normally a clothing brand can possibly experience, Jacinto persevered and grew Conceit by prioritizing customer feedback and gut-feel.

Quiet intensity

While the Philippine streetwear scene is dominated by boastful, printed designs, Conceit has carved a niche for itself by offering minimal, emotional, and quietly confident pieces.

The brand caters to a clientele that prefers to express their inner intensity without being outwardly showy. Conceit's clothes are not for impressing others but for self-expression, and the brand is built on finding a "frequency" that connects with its customers rather than chasing trends.

For Jacinto, creating new collections is a rewarding process, especially the creation of the mood board, which allows him to envision the collection from start to finish. He sees each collection as a chapter in the brand's story, not just a product drop.

The brand is now taking creative risks with its designs, adding minimal prints while still maintaining its core aesthetic. For example, the upcoming Archive Series 1990 #NORULESSUMMER collection will feature a '90s vibe, breaking away from typical summer trends.

Conceit's commitment to its community is a driving force for the brand. Jacinto is motivated by hearing stories from customers, such as students saving up to buy their products or people wearing their shirts for over two years with them still having more character than before.

Recently, the brand marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its first concept shop at Spatio, Opus Mall. Its founders said that there are plans for future expansion.

Jacinto shared the core philosophy behind Conceit, emphasizing, “With Conceit, we don't try to be everything to everyone. We stay quiet— minimal, but intentional. While other brands get loud or chase trends, Conceit stays rooted in our philosophy. Our clothes aren't for impressing others; they're for expressing yourself.”

