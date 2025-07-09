The Gleam Team is here! K-Beauty’s Moist Mochi line highlights Pride

MANILA, Philippines — Makeup has long been an ally, offering queer youth a means of self-expression. In time for Pride Month last June, barenbliss Philippines (BNB) proudly launched its newest products: the Mochi Highlighter and Duo Palette.

Both are inspired by the brand’s best-selling Moist Mochi Paste Powder Blush, known for its bouncy texture—a well-loved staple in every BNBae kit.

These new highlighters and the duo palette feature the same unique mochi paste-to-powder formula, now with a radiant shimmer that brings back the face’s natural depth and dimension.

Bouncing gleam

The Mochi Highlighter is available in three luminous shades—Cranberry Crush, Cream Soda and Amber Pear—while the Duo Palette comes in Tropical Duo, featuring a brontour in Amber Pear and a highlighter in Honey Champagne.

It checks all the boxes: blendability, water resistance and a 12-hour long-wearing formula, making it ideal for Philippine weather and all-day wear.

Seen on the scene

To continue the celebration, barenbliss Philippines hosted a special Pride event, “barenbliss: Peach Gleams Pride,” at SOS in Poblacion, Makati on June 19.

The event gathered beauty and lifestyle content creators alongside influential voices from the LGBTQ+ community. The night featured a show-stopping drag performance by Bella Fox, a dynamic queen known for her versatility and flair across creative industries—alongside flowing drinks inspired by barenbliss’ latest releases, including the scene-stealing Peach Makes Perfect Steel Lip Tint, which remains available for the rest of the month.

Bounce with no bounds: On safe spaces and makeup

As Pride Month progressed, so did barenbliss’ ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community through its campaign, “Bounce with No Bounds.” It’s an ode to safe spaces and to showing up as your most authentic self, especially in the rooms where you feel most vulnerable—and most powerful.

BNB tapped queer models, a prominent gay influencer (Brian Tabelin @briseemstired), a drag queen in progress (Bella Fox @msbellafox), and a trans icon (Jamie Casino @jamiecasino)—each representing the vibrant spectrum of the community, embracing the power of true self-expression and beauty beyond societal norms.

With that, barenbliss Philippines invites everyone to glow with pride and embrace beauty in all its gleaming, joyful forms.

