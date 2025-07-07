Catch that nighttime glow with Bea Borres and Dear Face's new beauty drink

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and beauty personality Bea Borres officially unveiled her latest collaboration with Dear Face: Beauty Milk Strawberries & Cream, a calming nighttime drink formulated to support skin brightening and give a rosy finish.

Held in an intimate soirée with key influencers, the launch event offered guests a first look—and first sip—of the new blend. Inspired by the idea of “beauty reset in a glass,” Strawberries & Cream is positioned as the perfect evening pair to the brand’s daytime staple, Beauty Milk Ichigo.

The duo creates a seamless 24/7 glow routine, with Ichigo offering daytime protection and brightness, while Strawberries & Cream supports whitening, skin calming and improved rest through the night.

The official launch of the product was held at Seltsam Makati on a rainy Saturday afternoon. Guests at the event were nothing short of regal as they enjoyed the program, which culminated in the reveal of the official campaign video.

The stunning Dear Face muse was featured in a majestic gown set in the 1800s, inspired by the romantic period drama Bridgerton.

As Bea shared during the launch, “This is my personal reset ritual—something that helps me feel better, sleep deeper and still glow the next morning.”

Bea partnered closely with Dear Face in co-creating this latest Beauty Milk variant, blending her distinct approach to skincare with the brand’s innovative formulas. From its early conception, she was deeply involved in defining the product’s key benefits.

She also oversaw product testing phases, ensuring the formulation maintained both efficacy and ease of use. Her ongoing feedback helped shape the final composition—making this Beauty Milk a true reflection of her skincare philosophy.