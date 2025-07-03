Watsons unveils the New Naturals by Watsons, leading the way in sustainable personal care

Beauty and wellness influencers from the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand celebrate the regional relaunch of Naturals by Watsons at the brand's pop-up cafe in Kuala Lumpur.

MANILA, Philippines — The New Naturals by Watsons launch recently welcomed esteemed press and influencers from Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia to Kuala Lumpur.

The three-day event was a resounding success as it relaunched the sustainable personal care line of Watsons. Naturals by Watsons prides itself in merging natural and sustainably sourced elements with breakthrough innovations and effective ingredients.

Here’s what you missed and a recap of the launch’s highlights:

The Philippines participated in the event through Watsons Philippines senior brand manager Katrine Salvador and Philippine beauty influencers Teree Daisuke, Nicole Andersson, Nica Fabregas and Chelsea Robato, along with Metro.Style’s Kate Paras-Santiago and Preview.ph’s Reg Rodriguez.

PH Beauty Insiders at the Naturals by Watsons welcome dinner in Malaysia. (From left) Reg Rodriguez, assistant managing editor of Preview.ph; Nica Fabregas; Katrine Mae Salvador, Watsons PH senior brand manager; Nicole Andersson; Chelsea Robato; Kate Paras-Santiago, digital creative and editor of Metro.Style and Teree Daisuke Photo Release

What’s new with Naturals By Watsons?

The Naturals by Watsons range features a total of 12 unique products, each infused with carefully selected natural organic ingredients sourced from various countries around the world. Customers can enjoy the benefits of ingredients like Aloe Vera from Mexico, Rose from France, Olive from Italy, Coconut from Thailand and Sakura from Japan.

These organic ingredients are expertly paired with skin actives such as Niacinamide for brightening, Hyaluronic Acid for moisturizing, Retinol for anti-aging, and Ceramide for strengthening the skin barrier. The body lotions provide 72 hours of moisturizing, while the hand creams offer 48 hours of hydration.

This attention to formulation ensures that each product delivers a tailored skincare solution that caters to diverse needs.

In addition to its impressive ingredients, Naturals by Watsons is committed to sustainability. The entire packaging for the personal care range—bottles, jars and tubes—is made from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic collected from 50km shoreline areas in Asia.

This initiative helps prevent plastic waste from entering oceans and emphasizes Watsons' commitment to sustainability.

Photo Release The new Naturals by Watsons products are now made with 95% more natural formulation, skin actives infusion, and made with ocean-bound plastics

The new Naturals by Watsons products are now made with 95% more natural formulation, skin actives infusion and made with ocean-bound plastics

A feature of the trip was also the Naturals by Watsons Pop-Up Cafè. The one-of-a-kind cafè showcases Naturals by Watsons vision-turned-reality: Self-care and love for the planet can go hand-in-hand.

A main highlight of the cafe is the upcycling workshop made in collaboration with a trusted local non-government organization focusing on waste management.

“We believe in the power of nature. This is why we source the finest ingredients from all over the world to create a beautiful experience for our customers. I am very proud to say that Naturals by Watsons products are made with over 95% natural origin ingredients and are 100% vegan. This relaunch truly showcases our passion for well-being and inspiring a healthy lifestyle,” says Caryn Loh, COO of Watsons Health & Beauty Asia.

Photo Release Caryn Loh, COO of Health & Beauty Asia, welcomes beauty creatives around Asia at the grand opening of Naturals by Watsons Pop-up Cafe

The upgraded Naturals by Watsons personal care range includes a variety of products catering to all your personal care needs, from body lotions and cream baths to shampoos, conditioners, hand creams, hair tonics and body scrubs.

Available across Asia, the relaunched Naturals by Watsons range can be found in key markets including Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Turkey, GCC and Vietnam.

“At Watsons, we strongly believe that health and beauty with sustainability should go hand in hand and sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do,” shares Irene Tsang, head of brand development and Watsons International.

Photo Release Irene Tsang, head of Watsons Own Brand - Personal Care and Project, dives deep on the nature-centered philosophy of Naturals by Watsons

Editor's Note: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.