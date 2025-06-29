France is Mister Supranational 2025, Filipino engineer finishes 5th

Swann Lavigne of France (right) wins the Mister Supranational 2025 title, while the Philippines' Kenneth Cabungcal (left) finished fifth at the finals held Nowy Sacz, Poland on June 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Swann Lavigne of France won the ninth Mister Supranational title, besting 37 other delegates at the final show in Nowy Sacz, Poland. The Philippines' Kenneth Vincent Cabungcal finished as 4th runner-up.

Zuemerik Veeris of Curacao wins a historic Top 2 finish for his country by being proclaimed 1st runner-up. Mauricio Calvo Barrera of Mexico was named 2nd runner-up, while Micheal Mazi Michael of Nigeria, who won the Supra Fan Vote, was announced as 3rd runner-up.

The dusky Filipino civil engineer from Dumaguete City, Negros Island Region, dedicated his win to his parents.

The other five gentlemen who made it to the Top 10 were Victor Battista (Venezuela, Continental Ambassador for the Americas), Anthony Delgado (Puerto Rico, Continental Ambassador for the Caribbean), Mustanir Afif (Indonesia, Continental Ambassador for Asia), Tomas Haring (Czech Republic, Continental Ambassador for Europe), and Khac Nguyen Minh (Vietnam).

While the delegates from South Africa (Supra Chat challenge winner and Continental Ambassador for Africa), India (Supra Influencer challenge winner), Canada, China, Spain, Netherlands, Namibia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and hometown boy, Poland, made it to the Top 20.

This year's panel of experts was composed of Martha Lech, Miss Supranational 2023 Andrea Aguilera, influencer Ada Fijal, outgoing Mister Supranational Dr. Fezile Mkhile, newly-crowned Miss Supranational 2025 Eduarda Braum, Miss Supranational 2018 Valeria Vasquez, and Miss Supranational Organization founder and president Gerhard Parzuthka von Lipinski.

The 9th Mister Supranational competition culminated at the Strzelecki Park in Nowy Sacz City of Poland's Malopolska Region. It was streamed live to a global audience through the Mister Supranational channel on YouTube.

