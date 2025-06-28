Philippines' Tarah Valencia is Miss Supranational 2025 3rd runner-up; Brazil wins 1st title

MANILA, Philippines — Eduarda Braum of Brazil bested 65 other international delegates to be crowned Miss Supranational 2025, her country's first title in the pageant's 16-year history.

She was crowned by outgoing queen Harashta Haifa Zahra of Indonesia in Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy S?cz, Poland which is marking it's millennium year.

Filipino-German delegate Anna Valencia Lakrini won as 1st runner-up, besting her 2nd runner-up finish in Miss Globe two years ago representing the Philippines.

Completing the the royal court were Quishantely Leto of Curacao as 2nd runner-up, Tarah Valencia of the Philippines as 3rd runner-up, and Valerie Klepadio of Puerto Rico as 4th runner-up.

Coincidentally Valencia and Lakrini were roommates, making them the winningest roommates in the competition as both landed in the Top 5.

Delegates who made it to the Top 12 semifinal round were Lilja Petursdotir (Iceland, Continental Queen of Europe), Marvelous Sanyaulo (USA, Continental Queen of the Americas), Kateryna Bilyk (Ukraine), Brittany Feeney (United Kingdom), Vanessa Hayes (Bolivia), Fabiola Vindas (Costa Rica), and Michaela Machckova (Czech Republic).

The other continental winners — Zambia's NaMakau Nawa (Africa), Indonesia's Firsta Yufi (Asia), and Dominican Republic's Karibel Perez (Caribbean) — all made it to the Top 24.

Special awards went to Nawa (Supra Model of The Year), Nicaragua's Maycrin Jaénz (Miss Talent), Guatemala's Tokyo Cristina Gonzalo (Miss Talent), India's Ayushree Malik (Supra Chat), Ukraine's Kateryna Bilyk (Super Fan Vote), and Mexico's Angie Melchum (From The Ground Up).

Valencia was a runner-up in the Miss Influencer Opportunity, Supra Fan Vote, and Supra Model of the Year challenges.

This year's selection committee was comprised of Zahra, her predecessor Andrea Aguilera from Ecuador, 2018 winner Valeria Vasquez from Puerto Rico, the pageant's founder Gerhard Parzuthka von Lipinski, journalist Agnieska Hyzy, model-influencer Ilona Krawczy?ska, and Jubiler Schubert/World of Amber general director Robert Czepiel.

To date the Philippines has only one Miss Supranational winner, Mutya Johanna Datul in 2013 (which was the first time an Asian won the competition).

