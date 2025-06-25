Shamcey Supsup, Miss Philippines - Air 2024 advocate for clean energy cars

MANILA, Philippines — A few pageant platforms — like Miss Eco International and Miss Earth — espouse environmental concerns, with their queens acting as stewards and warriors for Mother Nature.

One such queen is Miss Philippines - Air 2024 Feliz Claireanne Recentes from Mindanao, who praised green vehicles during a recent clean-energy ride colloquium held in Quezon City's Bridgetowne township.

"It is very important that we choose our vehicles or the transportations we use for travelling because these have an impact on the air we breathe," Feliz said.

Another beauty queen who uses clean energy cars is Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup, who has been driving electric-powered cars with husband Lloyd Lee for the past two years now.

Shamcey pointed out that it's not only gas consumption one can save through the use of electric cars but also vehicle maintenance.

"What you save on a full tank fuel price is enough to pay for your monthly amortization," Shamcey continued. "You're not only using clean energy, you also help people breathe cleaner air."

Lloyd shared how from their family's residence they could see the clean air space during the pandemic, "There was no smog and you can clearly see for many miles away."

The couple recently introduced the Wuling electric-powered vehicles to the Philippine market and partnered with cab service app Hail to run its fleet of electric cars.

Another hailing service platform Green GSM uses an entire fleet of electric vehicles for their taxis while Grab is slowly making the change to electric cars too.

Under the Paris Agreement, the Philippines aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which includes methane and nitrous oxide, by 75% by 2030.

The 2025 Miss Philippines Earth will unfold in the month of August. Carousel Productions will soon announce the venue and date of its national pageant.

