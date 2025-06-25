'Gideonized': Event stylist to the stars to share secrets to A-list celebrations

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned events stylist Gideon Hermosa will mark his 15th year of designing events by hosting his first-ever masterclass.

The three-day session aptly named "Gideonized Masterclass" will see attendees learn from Hermosa how to effectively conceptualize and execute designs through his trademark approach, using creativity, vision, and innovation to make events their own.

The masterclass will run from June 30 to July 2, culminating with a gala night on the final day, where participants can present what they learned from the three-day session and network with other event stylists.

The gala night will also serve as the 15th year anniversary celebration of Hermosa in the events industry and "all the things he loves under one roof."

Hermosa said in a statement that he could not believe 15 years have passed, expressing gratitude for all the client he has worked with and the relationships built over time.

"Through this masterclass, I hope to give back and open the doors for my peers — most especially for those who are looking to be inspired and start a career in event styling," Hermosa added.

Hermosa is best known for his affinity for flowers in major events and for styling the weddings of celebrity couples Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano, and Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle.

Through his House of Hermosa, the events stylist has also done designs for birthdays, housewarmings, anniversaries, Christmas parties, and other celebrations, even designing the homes of Anne Curtis, Kathryn Bernardo, and Bea Alonzo.

The House of Hermosa has collaborated with international brands like Dolce Gabbana Home and Moët & Chandon, expanding globally to style weddings abroad.

