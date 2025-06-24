Mr. World Philippines opens 2025 pageant applications

Kirk Bondad at the Miss World Philippines 2024 finals night where he was a judge

MANILA, Philippines — The search for the next Mr. World Philippines has begun.

In a social media post, the Mr. World Philippines organization wrote, "The wait is over — applications for Mr. World Philippines 2025 are now officially open!"

"We're on the hunt for the next man to carry the crown and represent the Philippines on the global pageant stage," the call for applicants continued. "Whether you're a seasoned contender or stepping into the spotlight for the first time, this is your moment to shine."

Interested applicants need to complete the official application form and send it to the organization's email with a full body shot, a swimwear photo, and headshot before August 30, 2025.

Outgoing titleholder Kirk Bondad will relinquish his crown to the new winner at the culmination of the selection night. Stay tuned!

