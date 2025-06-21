Miss Grand International 2024 CJ Opiaza returns home, working on visas for title duties

Christine Juliane Opiaza will crown her successor in the forthcoming Miss Grand International final show in October at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — Christine Juliane "CJ" Opiaza returned home to a hero's welcome two weeks after she was officially crowned as Miss Grand International 2024 in Bangkok.

Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil and his team flew in from Thailand to be part of CJ's homecoming celebration that took place in the Grand Westside Hotel, as well as a homecoming parade around the SM Mall of Asia grounds.

"CJ will be travelling around Asia and some parts of the world. We are sorry that we gave her the crown a little later than expected," Nawat said, gamely answering all sorts of queries from pageant media.

Nawat added CJ would have a busy calendar including flying to four countries after completing the crown lineup, "She takes the title and the money too! We are a fair pageant."

With CJ now crowned as Miss Grand International 2024, her court is comprised of Talita Hartmann (1st runner-up, Brazil), Amy Viranya Berry (2nd runner-up, United Kingdom), Susana Medina (3rd runner-up, Spain), and Maria Felix (4th runner-up, Dominican Republic).

"We're back home and you're the first to see the Golden crown, our very first! It's finally on my head so let's celebrate," said an overjoyed CJ. "Congratulations too to my predecessor queens as they paved the way for me. I'm now working on my visas for my work as new MGI queen."

Miss Grand Curacao 2024 Akisha Albert, considered a lucky charm for Filipina queens, is now part of the 5th runner-up lineup with Arlette Rujel of Peru, Nova Liana of Indonesia, Maria Angelica Valero of Colombia, and Melisha Lin of Malaysia.

Akisha has competed with other Filipina queens in the past — Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell, Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

"When we heard the surprising turn of events (after Rachel Gupta's resignation), we were excited. Because by any pageant's mandate, the 1st runner-up is the most likely successor. When all the technicalities were sorted out, the MGI organization informed us," said ALV Pageant Circle president Arnold L. Vegafria.

"Despite the controversy, the organization rose up to the challenge as they came up with viable solutions, while retaining goodwill in pageantry. It is funny how destiny manifested itself. The golden crown found its owner," added Alfred.

CJ is currently in Myanmar to grace the Miss Grand Myanmar International 2025 preliminary competition with MGI organization vice-president Teresa Chaivisut.

