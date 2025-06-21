Miss World Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez returns home triumphant

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Marie Gravidez returned to Manila as the Continental Queen of Asia.

After reaching the Top 2 highest placements for Asia & Oceania and qualifying for the final round, she was named Miss World Asia.

In her homecoming press conference in the Levantine Ballroom of the Grand Westside Hotel in Parañaque, the beauteous maiden from Baguio told mediamen that her stint in Hyderabad, India was more than a personal triumph.

"I'm ready to celebrate the beauty of the continent of Asia. Miss World is not built on glamour but on grit; which led me to build 'Color the World with Kindness.' Every child needs space to thrive and grow," said the budding civil engineer.

Krishnah's fellow beauty queen in Asia & Oceania's Top 2 was eventual Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata of Thailand.

The Miss World Organization extended honors by proclaiming Krishnah as Miss World Asia and Jasmine Stringer of Australia as Miss World Oceania.

"Embracing our uniqueness is our superpower. It doesn't matter where we come from in life, that does not dictate our destination. I'm looking forward to travel the world with my other Continental Queen sisters," Krishnah added.

Miss World Philippines Organization national director Arnold L. Vegafria, who travelled to Hyderabad with Krishnah, said that the competition was a very tough one which is why his respect for the Filipino beauty queen rose all the more.

"We may not have won the blue crown but your title as Miss World Asia puts you on a pedestal. We celebrate her well thought-of fight. With that, we've realigned our plans with the Miss World Organization for the future," Arnold said.

After her duties as Continental Queen of Asia, Krishnah will return to school to finish her Civil Engineering degree.

She is currently an official recording artist with Universal Records Philippines, enjoying studio recording work with fellow beauty queens Michelle Dee and Dia Mate.

She recently finished recording a cover version of South Border's "Rainbow," with her rendition reflecting her own pageant journey.

"Being yourself may sound like cliché but being yourself in the public eye needs courage because you must be ready to be disliked," Krishnah continued.

Unless things go awry, Krishnah is also set for a film with a US production outfit soon.

Krishnah ended her homecoming press conference by sharing all the Continental Queens were given Pearl coronets as Hyberabad is a city of pearls.

