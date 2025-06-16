Man of the World 2024 Sergio Azuaga 'moves on' to bigger things after pageantry

MANILA, Philippines — Man of the World 2024 Sergio Azuaga, the Venezuelan with the dazzling smile, is ready to conquer bigger things after relinquishing his title last month.

Sergio, 20, was suceeded by Spain's Juul Messiaen at the awarding ceremony held in SkyDome in Quezon City last May 31.

The impossibly handsome Sergio has enjoyed massive visibility in the national fashion scene. He has modeled for designer Michael Leyva and the lifestyle label Bench.

In a commercial shoot for the international footwear brand, Jojo Bragais Shoes, Philstar.com and other publications went behind the scenes for a special interview with the Venezuelan with the matinee-idol good looks.

The Venezuelan looker emphatically said that after his reign he is not actively pursuing joining other pageants.

“No, no, no, no. Well, as I can tell you, Man of the World is one of the biggest, for me, the biggest male pageants. And it's an honor to be one of the winners of Man of the World.

“And to have an international title is, you know, it's crazy, crazy stuff. And I think that it's time for me to move and spend my time trying to do another different thing, right? Like, not to be stuck in the same stuff that I did last year. I also want to show the people that I can do many more things.

“Man of the World is a great experience. I fell in love with the pageant. But yeah, that's it. I won last year. It is an international title that I'm really, really happy to have it. But I think that that's the end, unfortunately, of my pageant career. But yeah, the people are going to see really good things in the future. I promise," Azuaga said.

Azuaga was born in Venezuela but moved to Spain when he was 10 years old. The Venezuelan has fond memories of his second home, where he lived since 2014.

The Philippines, he said, is another home for him.

“The Philippines is my house now. Of course, I'm extending," he told reporters.

He revealed that he has been learning Tagalog and is open to pursuing opportunities in the country.

Founded in 2017 in the Philippines, Man of the World is a reputable international male beauty pageant “that brings forth advocacy and an emphasis to the importance of education and career development.”

It was created by Prime Events Productions Philippines (PEPPs) Foundation Inc., a Philippine-based multinational conglomerate, which also organizes the annual Misters of Filipinas competition. It also specializes in multimedia content production and talent management through its entertainment company PEPPs TV, LLC.

