Davao's Katrina Anne Johnson wins Binibining Pilipinas International 2025

Davao Province bet Katrina Anne Johnson (third from left) is crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2025 with Annabelle Mae McDonnell winning Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2025 (second from left). Flanking them are Dalia Varde Kattab (extreme right) and Kathleen Enid Espenido (extreme left), who are the 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

MANILA, Philippines — Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao Province won as Binibining Pilipinas International 2025 at the culmination of glitzy rites at the Big Dome.

A runner-up from the Binibini batch of 2023, Johnson returned to the Binibini stage to fulfill her and her late mother's dream. She was named Binibining Dunkin and Best in Evening Gown earlier in the competition on Sunday night in Quezon City.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra, who will be representing the country in the forthcoming Miss International pageant in November, crowned the Davaoeña beauty.

Except for the 2nd runner-up, who hails from Metro Manila, all three other queens in the Binibini court are all from the island of Mindanao.

Annabelle Mae McDonell of Iligan City, on the other hand, was proclaimed Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2025. She was also named as Binibining Philippine Airlines. Miss Globe 2024 2nd runner-up Jasmin Bungay crowned the Iliganon maiden.

Dalia Varda Khattab of Las Piñas City was named Binibining Pilipinas 2025 1st runner-up, as well as winning the Best in Swimsuit and Binibining Urban Smiles awards. While Kathleen Enid Espenido of Siargao was chosen as Binibining Pilipinas 2025 2nd runner-up, apart from being proclaimed Binibining Pizza Hut.

Other than the winners, 10 other lucky delegates made the cut to the final round of the Top 14. They were Joanne Marie Thornley (Pampanga), Alyssa Mildred Villarina (Rizal Province, named Manila Bulletin's Reader's Choice), Ma. Andrea Endicio (Quezon Province), Francesca Beatriz Abalajon (Aklan Province, proclaimed Face of Binibini), Jemille Rustia Zosa (Mandaluyong), Anna Carres de Mesa (Batangas), Ma. Cassandra Mata (Tarlac), Jerimi Nuqui (Caloocan), Mia Golosino (Malabon), and Jercy Raine Cruz (Makati City), who automatically gained a spot for being named Binibining Playtime, the people's choice in the online poll.

The other winner of the special awards was Cyril Reign Nulud of San Fernando, Pampanga, who was voted by her co-candidates as Miss Friendship.

Chaired by Conchitina Sevilla-Bernardo, this year's selection committee was composed of Dr. Ralph de Las Alas, Binibining Pilipinas International 1986 Alice Dixson, Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi-Thanh Thuy, Lala Sotto, Miss Globe 2024 Diana Moreno, and Francis Libiran.

With P-pop group SB19 serenading the ladies, the 61st Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night unfolded at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and was co-hosted by Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean Lastinosa.

