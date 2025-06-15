SB19, Miss International 2024 to grace Binibining Pilipinas 2025 finals

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Nuy (left) and P-pop super group SB19 will be at tonight's Binibining Pilipinas 2025 coronation night at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — A few days before the 2025 grand coronation night, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) presented the Top 36 official Binibini delegates in the much-awaited annual Parade of Beauties around Araneta City.

The motorcade culminated at the Gateway Mall 2 Lagoon, where the delegates paraded before supporters, shoppers, and spectators one last time. Wearing identical Dia Ali swimwear with matching sarong wraps in bright crimson and floral headbands, the ladies braved the afternoon sun for the pursuit of their dreams.

In the days following that last pre-pageant event, the ladies were on promotional activities on site or on television, like their appearance at the "Eat Bulaga" noontime show.

The outgoing royal court of Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra, Miss Globe 2024 2nd runner-up Jasmin Bungay, Binibining Pilipinas 2024 1st runner-up Christal Jean dela Cruz, and Binibining Pilipinas 2024 2nd runner-up Trisha Martinez will relinquish their crowns to the new set of queens.

Miss Globe 2024 Diana Moreno of Colombia will be gracing the grand coronation night. And, if plans don't miscarry, reigning Miss International Huynh Thi-Thanh Thuy of Vietnam may also grace the competition.

With performances from P-pop group SB19, the 61st Binibining Pilipinas crowning ceremonies at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will be co-hosted by Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean Lastimosa. Stay tuned!

