Filipino trans designer Veejay Floresca joins new 'Project Runway' season

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina fashion designer Veejay Floresca will compete in the newest season of reality competition show "Project Runway," 17 years since competing on the show's inaugural Philippine edition.

The 21st season of "Project Runway" released the list of 12 contestants taking part of the show featuring judges Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach.

Other notable names in this season are series alums Caycee Black from Season 19 and Jesus Estrada from Season 7.

Jesus will be accompanied by his twin brother Antonio, while "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 contestant Utica Queen is also in the line-up.

Among the celebrity guest judges expected to appear in the upcoming season are Sofia Vergara, Tyra Banks, Nikki Glaser, and Michael Kors.

Veejay, a De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde graduate in fashion design and merchandising, previously competed on "Project Runway Philippines" Season 1 back in 2008. Floresca reached the finale and finished third behind Philipp Tampus and winner Aries Lagat.

She is also known for appearing in a viral video with four of her friends reacting to Venus Raj's 4th runner-up finish in Miss Universe 2010.

The trans designer moved to Los Angeles and centered her craft on sustainable materials. She also competed in Miss Trans Star International 2022 and another fashion competition series, "Dress My Tour."

