Binibining Pilipinas 2025 stages fashion show ahead of coronation

The outgoing Binibining Pilipinas queens lead a fashion show in Gateway Mall 2

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas 2025 Top 36 official delegates scorched a pool runway and sashayed before diners, shoppers, and spectators at a Quezon City Mall, just days before new titleholders are crowned.

The fashion show, taking place on the 84-foot-long shallow pool and water formation Lagoon in Gateway Mall 2, saw the candidates wear identical canary-colored Dia Ali monokinis with matching sarongs wraps.

Dia Ali by Justin Aliman, this year's official swimwear sponsor, is known for its exquisite design and flattering fit.

The swimwear cuts perfectly complemented the candidate's captivating beauties with glamorous pieces that accentuate their pulchritude and physicality.

Related: Miss Grand International raises age ceiling for eligibility

The outgoing queens — Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra, Miss Globe 2024 2nd runner-up Jasmin Bungay, together with Binibining Pilipinas 2024 1st runner-up Christal Jean dela Cruz and Binibining Pilipinas 2024 2nd runner-up Trisha Martinez — also made appearances in hot pink swimsuits

The 61st Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on June 15 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Hosting the event are Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, and Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne.

P-pop Kings SB19 will perform at the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night for a third time.

RELATED: SB19 performing at Binibining Pilipinas 2025 coronation