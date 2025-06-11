Developed with dermatologists: Cult favorite skincare brand now in Philippines

Developed with dermatologists, the brand offers a complete line of skincare products (lotion, foaming cleanser, and moisturising cream) that contain three essential ceramides enhanced with revolutionary delivery system to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier.

MANILA, Philippines — The CeraVe story began in 2005 after experts noticed that many skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin, all had one thing in common: a compromised skin barrier.

Ceramides are lipids in our skin that work to hold the cells together and locks in moisture. CeraVe's skin identical cramides (EOP, NP, and TAP that are involved in dry skin conditions) and its Multivesicular Emulsion (mVe) Technology is the brand's system that delivers moisturizing ingredients continuously throughout the body, creating a healthy body skin barrier.

The label is likewise non-comodogenic. It contains no fragrances so it won't clog pores, and is suitable even for sensitive skin. The mVe technology creates the essential lipids that holds moisture and keep skin irritants out.

Over the years since its launch in 2006, the brand has been a favorite among beauty and skincare enthusiasts.

After years of clamor, the brand was finally launched in the Philippines last April. It is available at Watsons, Shopee, and pharmacies nationwide.

