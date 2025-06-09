Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger channels Norma Desmond on Tony 2025 red carpet

Nicole Scherzinger attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Ladies and gentlemen, Nicole Scherzinger is ready for her close-up.

The Filipino-American singer-actress and former Pussycat Dolls singer was a stunning revelation on the red carpet for the 2025 Tony Awards, where she is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's revival of "Sunset Boulevard."

The musical marked Scherzinger's Broadway debut and her first-ever Tony nomination.

Scherzinger headed to New York CIty's Radio Music Hall for this year's Tony Awards right after a matinee show of "Sunset Boulevard," which is nearing the end of its run on Broadway's St. James Theatre.

The singer went for an Old Hollywood look, in true Norma Desmond fashion, wearing a red custom sequined, strapless Rodante dress paired with stud earrings and a teardrop necklace.

Another Filipino-American actor Darren Criss walked the red carpet. He also scored his first Tony nomination this year — Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in "Maybe Happy Ending."

Criss, accompanied by his wife Mia Swier, wore a black jacket with a silver crossed lines pattern without a shirt underneath.

A third Filipino red carpet appearance was Tony winner Lea Salonga, a presenter this year, in a dark blue dress with a light blue flower design.

Lea won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical back in 1991 for her breakout role in "Miss Saigon."

Other Filipino-Americans nominated at this year's Tony Awards are actor Conrad Nicamora, costume and set designer Clint Ramos, and musical director Marco Paguia.

Nicamora is up for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play nod for his role in "Oh, Mary!," his first Tony nomination.

Tony winner Ramos scored his seventh nomination designing the costumes of "Maybe Happy Ending." Paguia is nominated for Best Orchestrations for "Buena Vista Social Club."

