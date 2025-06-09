Shein x Belle Mariano 2nd capsule collection celebrates every side of you

“Style isn’t one-size-fits-all—that’s why this collection celebrates every side of you," says Belle Mariano.

Shein and Belle Mariano present three style sets and a varied collection for every mood, occasion and personality

MANILA, Philippines — Shein once again launches a second capsule collection together with Gen Z superstar Belle Mariano.

Following the success of the first collection, this edition of Shein x Belle Mariano promises more options and looks from a range of styles—80 for clothes, 30 for bags, 40 for shoes—all personally curated by Belle.

The collection carries three distinct style sets that not only reflect Belle’s diverse tastes but also celebrates the various personalities who love to shop Shein.

(From left) Pink dress (SKC:sz25022800891764979); collared dress (SKC:sz25021164412004070), contrast shoes with flower detail (SKC: sx2409149315786768) and metallic bag (SKC sg2405283111920299); and black dress with sequins (SKC: sz25022881329558712) and gold bag (SKC: sg2410227073659188)

Luxe Glam is all about statement-making partywear for high-shine occasions, while Power Dressing includes sophisticated pieces for elevated casuals and important events.

Playful Chic is all about soft, feminine and effortless looks that are for carefree days.

Everyone is encouraged to play around with their picks—be it following the style sets or by mixing and matching across the different pieces—Shein x Belle Mariano is here to dress every side of you.

The collection launch featured an exclusive event for the media where Belle personally thanked everyone for their attendance. She also talked about her process in choosing the pieces along with fashion tips through different activities.

Photo Release Belle Mariano and Shein's Tianyi Qiu at the launch of the collection

Style Studio allowed Belle and Metro Magazine editor-in-chief Geolette Esguerra to explore different style sets while Belle’s Mystery Box and Fashion Roulette allowed for fun interactions with the audience and the collection.

The start of the event also showcased an electrifying dance number by the ATeam and a special message from Belle Mariano: “Style isn’t one-size-fits-all—that’s why this collection celebrates every side of you.”

Shein x Belle Mariano will be available on May 21 via the Shein app and website. You can also interact with the collection via the Shein x Belle Mariano popup at Ayala Malls Market! Market! from May 21 to 27.

