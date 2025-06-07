Quezon City designers turn retaso into fashionable children's wear

MANILA, Philippines — What do you usually do when you’ve got lots of retaso, or leftover textile, on hand? You either treat it as junk and throw it away, or give it to a friendly mangangalakal for him (or her) to earn a little money from.

If you have dressmaking skills, you can even try to salvage big pieces and turn them into a pair of shorts, maybe a handkerchief, or rug.

Creation by Nichole Samson.

But ask a creative fashion designer the same question, and the answer would be on an entirely different realm. The most likely answer would be “make a nice and innovative outfit out of it and make a strong fashion statement when your model walks down the ramp garbed in it.”

This is exactly what six standout Quezon City-based designers did when they participated in "Retashow 2025: Quezon City’s Catwalk to Sustainability" recently held at Gateway Mall, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City.

Now on its second year, Retashow is Quezon City’s flagship sustainable fashion competition. Its aim is to challenge both aspiring and professional designers to reimagine waste as wearable art and thus showcase the transformative power of creativity, innovation and environmental advocacy.

This year, the spotlight was on kids’ wear — pushing participants to craft eco-friendly, functional, and fashionable outfits for children using upcycled materials.

From just one grand winner in 2024, this year’s edition recognized six designers for their vision and craftsmanship. Each winner took home a P50,000 cash prize after impressing the judges with their bold concepts, inventive use of recycled fabrics, and commitment to sustainable design.

Hazel Roldan made this fashion statement.

Selected as the Retashow 2025 winners were Nard Patrick Redoble from Barangay Commonwealth, Nichole Samson from Barangay Apolonio Samson, Atty. Katherine Añonuevo from Barangay Sikatuna, Ma. Joy Pauline Castillano from Barangay Talipapa, Hazel Roldan from Barangay Batasan Hills, and Neil Bryan Capistrano from Barangay Bagong Pag-asa.

With their creative fashion renditions, all six of them proved that fashion was not just about style but also about shaping a greener future.

Fashion style by Ma. Joy Pauline Castillano.

“Ang pagbabago ay pwedeng magsimula sa isang ideya, sa isang sinulid, sa isang retaso. Let this runway be a symbol of possibility — that the future is not something we predict, it’s something we create,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte during the event.

She lauded the creativity and advocacy embodied by the finalists through their fashionable creations.

Entries were evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges based on design originality, market potential, sustainability and innovation. Members of the panel of judges were Camille Rose Albarracin, founder of Everything Green; Fred Leysa, associate manager of Repamana; and Rhodel Sazon, marketing services and advertising and promotions manager of Araneta City.

Creation by Nard Patrick Redoble.

Before the staging of the grand show, 24 finalists of Retashow 2025 participated in intensive seminars and workshops on sustainable design techniques.

Resource persons included industry experts Dars Juson of Repamana, Chris Roxas of Brave Story, and Ally Gutierrez of Repamana. These sessions helped hone the contestants’ skills in breathing new life into textile waste.

Atty. Katherine Anonuevo tries her hand at fashion designing.

Retashow is a key initiative under Quezon City’s broader sustainability agenda — aiming to reduce textile waste, champion circular fashion, and foster community-driven environmental action.

Mayor Joy Belmonte spearheaded the event in partnership with the Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department.

