Miss Grand International raises age ceiling for eligibility

Christine Juliane Opiaza will crown her successor in the forthcoming Miss Grand International final show in October at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand.

After CJ Opiaza's crowning moment, in replacing Rachel Gupta of India as the new Miss Grand International 2024 titleholder, innovation has crept into the organization's eligibility requirements.

When the Miss Universe scrapped the age requirement from its set of qualifications, a few pageant platforms also adjusted their age requirements, as well. For instance, the Miss Supranational has raised its age ceiling to 32, while the Universal Woman pageant has pegged theirs at 45!

This year, starting with the 2025 edition, the Miss Grand International pageant has raised the age ceiling of entrants to 35!

This gives a lot of determined women to chase their dreams after their ages have been retired from other platforms.

In a social media post on its Facebook page, the Miss Grand International Organization was pleased to announce that starrlting from the 2025 edition, the eligible age range for contestants will be extended to 35 years old.

