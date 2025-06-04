Rachel Gupta tells CJ Opiaza: 'Protect yourself'

MANILA, Philippines — Indian beauty queen Rachel Gupta advised Miss Grand International 2024 Christine Juliane "CJ" Hinkle Opiaza from the Philippines to be wary of the organization the Filipina now represents.

Gupta was dethroned last month for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties as titleholder, thus the crown was passed to her first runner-up, CJ. Gupta was the first Indian to win the MGI title last October.

The Filipino beauty queen was officially crowned the new 2024 titleholder of MGI in a coronation ceremony last June 3 in Thailand.

On the same day, Rachel held a press conference in India, where she blasted the pageant organization, claiming they launched a smear campaign against her in the build-up and aftermath of her resignation.

Contrary to what MGI said, the Indian beauty queen claimed she fulfilled her duties and responsibilities as the winner of MGI during her seven-month reign. Gupta said that she resigned because of alleged repeated harassment.

Rachel was asked if she had any message for CJ, and the Indian beauty queen acknowledged the new titleholder must be happy, confused, nervous, and scared given the recent turn of events.

"Honestly, I'm praying for her, my heart is with her," Rachel said. "I hope to God she doesn't experience the same things I did, but the truth is this is the organization she's choosing to work with."

Rachel praised CJ and the Philippines, adding she hopes CJ "protects herself" and that she'll be there for CJ when MGI "reveals its true colors, and they will."

The Indian beauty queen even said MGI might do everything to ensure CJ has a strong reign to hide the negative press the organization has been receiving.

A homecoming ceremony and parade has been set for CJ on June 8 to celebrate the Philippines' first Miss Grand International title.

