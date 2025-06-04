Rachel Gupta blasts Miss Grand International for alleged smear campaign

Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil with former Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Gupta at the latter's coronation in October 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — Indian beauty queen Rachel Gupta slammed the executives of Miss Grand International (MGI), the title she won last year but later resigned from, claiming they repeatedly harassed women.

MGI previously said Rachel was dethroned for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties, and her title is passed to 2024 first runner-up Christine Juliane "CJ" Hinkle Opiaza from the Philippines.

CJ was officially crowned the new 2024 titleholder of MGI in a coronation ceremony last June 3 held in Thailand.

On the same day, Rachel held a press conference in India where she began by describing the months following her own coronation as "a nightmare," confirming she resigned from her title and returned the crown.

Rachel said that as someone who "values self-respect, women, and integrity," she would "not sit by while an organization abuses, harasses, and exploits women" like her.

Contrary to what MGI said, the Indian beauty queen claimed she fulfilled her duties and responsibilities as the winner of MGI during her seven-month reign, but did apologize for being unable to visit Guatemala as initially planned.

She further claimed MGI did not pay her for all the work she's done beyond her first month as titleholder nor was she given basic amenities or a convenient place to stay.

Rachel reiterated she was repeatedly harassed and abused mentally by the organization's executives, including franchise owner Nawat Itsaragrisil, and was made the victim of a smear campaign to discredit her.

"I am doing this for all of the girls who will come after me, who have the same dream as me," Rachel said. "I want them to know what a disgusting organization this is, I want them to protect themselves."

The beauty queen acknowledged there would be difficulties in proceeding with legal action given multiple countries are involved, but Rachel speaking up was a start.

