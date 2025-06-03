CJ Opiaza calls historic Miss Grand International title 'a golden moment' for Filipinos

The Philippines' CJ Opiaza is the new Miss Grand International 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The new Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024 titleholder Christine Juliane "CJ" Hinkle Opiaza dedicated her historic win to Filipinos around the world.

The Filipino beauty queen was officially crowned in a ceremony that took place in Bangkok's MGI Hall today.

The coronation culminated days of controversy involving initial 2024 winner 2024 Rachel Gupta from India who was dethroned for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties, her title therefore passing to her first runner-up, CJ.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, owner of the MGI franchise, crowned CJ at the ceremony after taking off her runner-up crown.

A tearful CJ sung her heart out as "Lupang Hinirang" played in the venue, and on her way to the main stage to give her first speech, CJ received a small Philippine flag from an audience member.

"That's the energy of the Philippines!" CJ started with a big smile, which had the crowd in equally huge cheers.

CJ descibed her coronation as surreal as the moment she initially became the Philippines' third MGI first runner-up after Nicole Cordoves and Samantha Bernardo.

Annalie Forbes and Parul Shah previously finished as third runners-up in 2013 and 2015 respectively, while Elizabeth Clenci was the 2017 second runner-up.

CJ shared a light moment involving her father prior to the 2024 competition and threw his statement back at him, "Papa, why so late?!"

"I know the best things happen for a reason, you just have to wait for the very specific moments," CJ continued. "But you have to hold on and do whatever it takes."

CJ said she was born ready to accept the challenges of an MGI first runner-up, even more so now as a winner, and that she would have support from the organization, Filipinos, Thais, and fans around the world.

The MGI titleholder acknowledged her coronation was sudden and involved a huge transition, but change was necessary for individual growth and victory.

"There are different versions and meanings of 'winning in life,' but this is my golden moment and this is a historic win for the Philippines," CJ said, which earned another round of applause.

Speaking to her fans in Filipino, CJ expressed her gratitude for all the support she's been getting ever since her pageant journey began, "Lalaban lang tayo, lagi. Para 'to sa bansang Pilipinas."

CJ ended her speech by exclaiming her name as the new Miss Grand International 2024, the Philippine flag raised in her left hand, and took her first walk as the pageant's new titleholder.

