Philippines' CJ Opiaza officially crowned Miss Grand International 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Christine Juliane "CJ" Hinkle Opiaza officially became the Philippines' first Miss Grand International (MGI) titleholder following controversies involving 2024 winner Rachel Gupta.

CJ, last year's first runner-up, assumed the MGI crown after Rachel was dethroned for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties. Gupta's win was also a first for India.

A coronation ceremony took place in Bangkok's MGI Hall today, June 3, where CJ took the stage during a performance of "Moment In Time" by Thai singer Khaopoad Nattha and beauty queen Nuwan Kanlayawan.

CJ — still wearing her runner-up crown — held back tears seeing Philippine flag being waved in the audience, and upon the song's conclusion, a voiceover confirmed that the Filipino beauty queen is indeed the new Miss Grand International 2024.

After a photo opportunity with Thai beauty queens and other members of the MGI family, MGI franchise owner Nawat Itsaragrisil took off tearful CJ's runner-up crown and replaced it with an official winner's crown.

The new Miss Grand International received a bouquet of flowers and the Filipino pride kicked into high gear when the venue played "Lupang Hinirang" to signal CJ's victory.

RELATED: Miss Grand International's Nawat posts receipts, house video after Rachel Gupta airs ‘mistreatment’ complaints