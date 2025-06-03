How to look â€˜instantly well-restedâ€™: Dermatologist explains Oxygenation

How to look ‘instantly well-rested’: Dermatologist explains Oxygenation

MANILA, Philippines — Want to look younger in your upcoming school reunion? Or to seem like you had enough sleep despite wedding preparations as you walk down the aisle?

Being busy is a blessing, but if you barely have enough time for a complete sleep because of your hectic schedule and you have to look your best despite, then dermatologists offer a cheat sheet: Oxygenation.

Oxygenation, also known as “OxyGeneo” in Luminisce Skin Clinics, “is an innovative skin renewing treatment that delivers three essential treatments simultaneously: Exfoliation of the outer skin layer; Infusion of essential revitalizing nutrients; and Oxygenation of the skin generated from within.”

Dermatologist Dr. Christine de Guia of Skin Adept, in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, explained that the first step, the removal of dead skin cells, is done to pave way for the second step, the application of serums, for better absorption.

“Oxygenation is really good for better skin in general,” said Dr. De Guia, recommending the non-invasive, 30-minute treatment to anyone looking for instant rejuvenation.

“So oxygen and facial are nice for those people who don't want anything too invasive, don't want any downtime or anything,” she explained.

“What's nice about Oxygenation is that the effect is a little bit instant, like right after the procedure, you already feel that you have that glow, but it's something you have to keep on doing to maintain that effect… well, you can do it as often as once a month, but every one to 3 months should be okay.”

For a more lasting “well-rested” look that goes beyond attending a day of special occasion, Dr. De Guia suggested trying non-invasive laser treatments.

“Lasers are expensive, but they're really nice because they reach the deeper layer of the skin,” she affirmed.

To keep the skin naturally glowing, nothing beats staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water.

RELATED: Collagen an P8 billion industry; doctor bares which collagen most effective