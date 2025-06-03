'Pabalik ka na sa aging': Celebrities react to Sharon Cuneta's new hairstyle

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta surprised her fans after she revealed her new hairstyle.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a photo of her short hair.

"Nagsawa kakaponytail! Back in my short hair era. Yay!!!" Sharon captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Julia Montes, Jinkee Pacquiao, Rica Peralejo, Ara Mina, Isabelle Daza, and Cherry Pie Picache, to name a few, commented on Sharon's post.

"Ito 'yung hairstyle na pinagaya sakin ng nanay ko nu'ng maliit ako ate. Jack and Jill movie. Hahaha! Grabe ate ba't ka umurong? Pabalik ka na sa aging," Rica commented.

"Ayan na Mommy Sha ! Told you bagay na bagay parin. Ikaw lng tlga 'yan," Julia wrote.

"Bagay na bagay mare! Bumata ka," Jinkee commented.

Earlier this year, Sharon surprised her fans when she posted a slimmer version of her on Instagram.

Sharon said she is now back to size 6 to 8, or small to medium, a fact that she is happy about because she can now shop for the clothes she had been wanting to wear for the first time in over 20 years.

