Review: Barbie Imperialâ€™s secret to spotless skin ideal for the acne-prone

Review: Barbie Imperial’s secret to spotless skin ideal for the acne-prone

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Imperial’s life and showbiz career might not be spotless and are made bumpy by controversies – but not her face and skin that remain porcelain and glass-like, thanks partly to treatments like Belotero Revive.

Launched recently with Barbie as local endorser, Belotero Revive is a 30-minute treatment that promises months of smooth, poreless and glowing complexion.

Dr. Stephen Claudio, Regional Affairs Manager for Vanguard Aesthetics, explained to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that Belotero Revive is a skin booster, Hyaluronic Acid or hydration shots meant to “give you that skin glow, improved skin quality, and reduction or sebum control.”

Since the treatment is not administered through laser or radiation, Claudio recommended the treatment to everyone.

“It's actually for everyone because, regardless of what age you are in, you will benefit from well-hydrated skin,” he attested.

Those in their teens or older with acne and acne scars can benefit from the treatment, he assured.

“I would say this is a good entry-level treatment for those that are younger, for those that… want to get interested in treatments but don't necessarily need something drastic, so this is one good treatment,” he said.

“But at the same time, for the older age group… they're susceptible to drying in aged skin, so they will benefit from this treatment.”

Prior to the procedure, the doctor would assess the person’s skin and needs first. The doctor would then calculate how much of the product would be administered into the person’s cheeks.

“So this is a personalized type (of treatment) depending on your skin type or it's not one-size fits all,” said Dr. Claudio.

Since it is administered through injections or a cannula, topical anesthesia is given prior to the treatment.

The product to be dispensed contains glycerol, “a very powerful ingredient that draws even more water to the skin,” explained Dr. Claudio.

After the procedure, patients are advised not to wash their faces overnight to allow the injection and cannula pinpricks to heal. These pin marks slowly fade away in a few days or weeks and can be completely hidden using a concealer or foundation.

But after the pin-sized scars are gone, one does not even have to wear makeup to enjoy a smoother, plumper and fairer complexion with less sebum and less visible pores – just like Barbie’s – for months.

According to Dr. Claudio, he has observed up to 20% reduced acne and acne scars among his patients in days and weeks after the treatment.

The “optimal protocol,” said Dr. Claudio, is to have the treatment monthly for three months “and then you can use it as maintenance maybe six months or nine months afterwards if you have minimal skin needs,” especially for the younger ones.

“So when it comes to hydration, (doctors) will look at your lifestyle, if you're someone that sits behind a desk or active,” he said. “If active, you’re always exposed to the sun, right? So for someone who is older or with an active lifestyle, they will benefit from a treatment that is more frequent.”

RELATED: What is Hyaluronic Acid? Mexico doctor explains