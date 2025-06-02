Philippines' Krishnah Gravidez proud of accomplishments as Miss World Asia 2025

The Philippines' Krishnah Gravidez is named Miss World Asia 2025 at the end of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in Telengana, India on May 31, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Krishnah Gravidez gave a message to her fans after winning Miss World Asia 2025.

In Miss World's Instagram account, Krishnah said she’s proud of what she accomplished at the pageant.

“Hello everyone, Mabuhay! This is Miss World Asia from the Philippines. I can't even put into words how I feel right now, but I am immensely proud of how far we've come, Philippines,” she said.

“Also, I'm so proud of my sisters. I know that this is something that we will all treasure forever so thank you so much, Miss World organization. Thank you for Telanggana for hosting us. Thank you so much for this remarkable journey,” she added.

Krishnah ended her Miss World journey with a new title: Miss World Asia 2025.

The Filipina was among the newly named continental queens at the end of the 72nd Miss World pageant held in Telengana, India, last Saturday, May 31.

The other continental queens are Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim (Caribbean), Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu (Africa), Poland’s Maja Klajda (Europe), and Australia's Jasmine Stringer (Oceania).

Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri bested 107 delegates and won Thailland’s very first Miss World title.

