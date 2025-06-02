Sexbomb Sugar to represent Philippines at Mrs Universe 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sexbomb dancer Sugar Mercado will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Mrs Universe 2025 in October.

In her Instagram account, Sugar cannot believe that she's now a queen even if she already has children.

"Maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon tiwala na kaya ko palang maging Queen kahit isa na 'kong Ina," she wrote.

"Boss Mima sir Wilbert Tolentino @sirwil75 love you boss God bless pag palain ka po ng Diyos," she added.

She then dedicated her win to her children.

"Sa mga anak ko para sa inyo lahat 'to," she said.

Sugar thanked the people who supported her.

“Sa kapatid ko Herline Hipon, te madam Enutz. Mrs Philippines International Glamorous Mary Letim thank you ma,” she said.

"Sa Pamilya ko, kaibigan, freshness, at sa mga taong naniniwala sakin at hindi naniniwala na kaya ko, kasama kayo lahat sa korona ko lahat ng yan naging Lakas ko para matupad ang pangarap ko," she added.

“Lahat ng ito pinararangalan ko panginoon Diyos Jesus sa kanya lahat ng papuri.”

