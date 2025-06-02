^

Fashion and Beauty

Sexbomb Sugar to represent Philippines at Mrs Universe 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 9:40am
Sexbomb Sugar to represent Philippines at Mrs Universe 2025
Sugar Mercado
Sugar Mercado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sexbomb dancer Sugar Mercado will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Mrs Universe 2025 in October. 

In her Instagram account, Sugar cannot believe that she's now a queen even if she already has children. 

"Maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon tiwala na kaya ko palang maging Queen kahit isa na 'kong Ina," she wrote.  

"Boss Mima sir Wilbert Tolentino @sirwil75 love you boss God bless pag palain ka po ng Diyos," she added. 

She then dedicated her win to her children.

"Sa mga anak ko para sa inyo lahat 'to," she said. 

Sugar thanked the people who supported her. 

“Sa kapatid ko Herline Hipon, te madam Enutz. Mrs Philippines International Glamorous Mary Letim thank you ma,” she said. 

"Sa Pamilya ko, kaibigan, freshness, at sa mga taong naniniwala sakin at hindi naniniwala na kaya ko, kasama kayo lahat sa korona ko lahat ng yan naging Lakas ko para matupad ang pangarap ko," she added.

“Lahat ng ito pinararangalan ko panginoon Diyos Jesus sa kanya lahat ng papuri.”

RELATEDSugar Mercado reveals past 7-year romance with Willie Revillame

MRS UNIVERSE

SEXBOMB

SUGAR MERCADO
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with