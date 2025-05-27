Philippines' Yashna Sharma wins 1st runner-up at Miss Teen Icon International 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet Yashna Sumir Sharma won as 1st runner-up at Miss Teen Icon International 2025.

United Kingdom's Sasha Starr won the pageant.

Yashna was followed by Sascha Lee Daniel from South Africa, Kanika Kun from Cambodia, Nadya Christy Cinta from Indonesia and Zoe Allué from Spain.

In her Instagram account, Yashna reflected on her pageant journey.

"And just like that, I'm holding a crown after my 3 weeks surreal journey," she wrote.

"When others had months to prepare, I only had 2 weeks before the pageant. Looking back, I feel so grateful for all things to come together with ease. In between fittings, pasarela practice, shoots, I felt so ready!" she declared.

"The end of one phase, beginning of another."

