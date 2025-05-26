How to become more confident: Kai Montinola shares tips

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya rising star Kai Montinola gave tips to become more confident.

During the recent launch of her new endorsement HebeSkin's new campaign for CurvWhyt Coffee, Kai said she's proud and fortunate to say that she grew up confident.

"That doesn't start with you — it starts with your foundation as a child, your environment, your guardians, your parents, your family, how you were raised. That's a huge factor in your confidence, your self-esteem, and the person you become," she said.

"There are times when I struggle with self-esteem and confidence. I have moments where I ask myself, 'Am I deserving of what I have?' But that's okay because it's a humbling experience.

"You should never normalize feeling down. You have to understand why you feel that way, and then look at what's good about you. You may not be like everyone else, but there's something different about you — and you should treasure that."

Kai said that endorsing a brand that champions health and youthfulness is personal.

"It's already a big responsibility. But to represent a brand like HebeSkin, which stands for so much... that's a big win for me because I'm not just representing their brand — I also have to embody their brand and everything they stand for. That's what motivates me even more to be better," she said.

