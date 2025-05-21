Filipino drag artist Marina Summers meets Angelina Jolie at Cannes 2025

Marina Summers crossed paths with Angelina Jolie at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino drag queen Marina Summers hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet a second time this year and earned praiseworthy comments from Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

Marina became the first Filipino drag artist to walk the Cannes red carpet, wearing a black dress by Mark Bumgarner paired with jewelry from Miladay and Eirin.

For her second appearance, Marina wore an archival gold dress by Rajo Laurel — a rotating judge on "Drag Race Philippines," where Marina competed and designed the drag queen's pre-festival outfits.

The drag queen shared in an Instagram post that she was set to wear a different dress but it did not arrive on time. Luckily, Rajo's dress was on hand.

Making the experience more memorable was Marina crossing paths with Angelina who said the drag queen looked gorgeous.

Angelina was in Cannes for the premiere of Ari Aster's "Eddington," starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone. "Eddington" is one of the 22 films competing for the Palme d'Or.

Marina finished as a runner-up in the inaugural season of "Drag Race Philippines" and was a finalist in "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World" Season 2.

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 will run until May 24.

