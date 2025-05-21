Julia Barretto shares fashion must-haves, summer style tips

Julia and her ‘giant best friend’ during her solo media conference.

MANILA, Philippines — Summer fashion is all about comfort for actress Julia Barretto.

In an interview with the media during the Cosmopolitan Sunset Party by Penshoppe, Julia said her fashion style leans toward simplicity.

“I love plain white t-shirt, short skirt (with shorts inside) or even long skirt, as well or denim jeans,” she said.

Julia is not drawn to colorful attires, but she is willing to don colorful outfits if there is a motif.

“I dress for comfort now that makes me fresh during summer,” she said.

Julia will wear Penshoppe in her tour in different places in the Philippines in her vlog "Juju on the Go."

“I think people from Penshoppe would know best and I think I should do a breakdown of my dress probably to look back all of my trips all the time that I was wearing a Penshoppe so that people know where to get it, and yeah that’s a good idea,” she said.

When asked for fashion "must have" and "no-no," Julia said: “Must have denim jeans and nice plain t-shirts."

"Fashion no-no? Well, I don’t know kung kaya kong bumalik sa skinny jeans like before na I really used to wear (minuwestra) a lot of skinny jeans before that might comeback someday. Let’s see if we can explore that but right now nasa mainit (panahon) tayo, I can’t imagine. Right now nasa mas loose fit lang ako or nasa straight (cut).

“I always want… 'yung back to basic, just plain shirt, anything comfortable for me is a must-have."

Julia also said that she loves leather jacket.

“When you put on it, elevated na ‘yung style and this is why I like the basic because you can wear basic and jeans. When you put that black leather jacket and a nice pair of watch, nice earrings, I think you can go,” she said.

RELATED: Julia Barretto: Controversies don’t define who we are