Kylie Verzosa back in Cannes for 3rd time wearing Mark Bumgarner

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for a third consecutive year, and in glowing fashion no less.

For her Cannes return this year, Verzosa again opted for a design by Mark Bumgarner: a strapless butter yellow gown with a corseted bodice, and lower-half shaped like a rose.

Miss International 2016 complemented her look with jewelry from Tiffany and Co. and makeup by L'Oréal, which invited Verzosa to this year's edition of the prestigious film festival.

In an Instagram post, Bumgarner said the gown's color was inspired by summer mornings, "Subtle, yet rich enough to stand out in the Riviera sun."

"The silhouette is anchored by structure and minimalist lines. At the base of the dress is our signature style of repetition: waves of cut-out organza meticulously arranged to form a flower in bloom," he added. "A balance of effortless style and sophistication for Kylie's 3rd Cannes red carpet."

Bumgarner designed the three outfits Verzosa wore for her Cannes debut in 2023, and two of her dresses last year.

Verzosa walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere of Richard Linklater's "Nouvelle Vague," one of the 22 films competing for the Palme d'Or.

Earlier in the film festival, Marina Summers became the first Filipino drag queen to walk the Cannes red carpet, also wearing a Bumgarner dress.

