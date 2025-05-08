WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland red carpet fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life in Southeast Asia this June.

To ignite the party spirit, Mickey Mouse and his Disney pals — along with Duffy and Friends, the HKDL Ambassadors, cast members, and performers — took center stage on the red carpet for a one-day-only spectacular fashion showcase in Main Street, U.S.A.

The fashion show spotlighted Disney friends in their new 20th anniversary party outfits, as well as cast members donning exclusive themed merchandise. The showcase offered a range of outfit ideas for guests joining the party this June.

Talented vocalists also energized guests with a vibrant performance of HKDL’s brand-new 20th anniversary anthem, "The Most Magical Party of All."

“We’re thrilled to kick off The Most Magical Party of All on June 28! Our incredible cast members are putting their all into getting everything ready for the year-long party. This milestone celebration will be filled with immersive entertainment, extraordinary moments, and boundless Disney magic and surprises — we cannot wait to welcome everyone from around the globe to HKDL’s most unforgettable celebration yet!” said Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Editor's note: The tour to HKDL was hosted by HKDL to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

