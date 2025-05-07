‘Manhid na kasi ako’: How Heart Evangelista deals with pain

MANILA, Philippines — Although Heart Evangelista seems to have it all, she still believes in “no pain, no gain.”

“Manhid na kasi ako,” she told Philstar.com at a recent press interview following an Ultherapy event.

To deal with the pain of undergoing Ultherapy and other similar beauty treatments, she said, “I usually hold the doctor’s hand or the nurse’s hand, or (my assistant’s) hand, or they have a bear for me. I also have (a friend) with me all the time.”

May it be in beauty, love life or career, Heart believes in hard work — no shortcuts.

“It’s just like working out,” she attested.

“Well, sometimes, you have to make certain sacrifices if you’d like to improve your life.” — Videos by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Chyna Merin