Queens support queens: Ahtisa Manalo Miss Universe Philippines 2025 portraits showered with praise

Official portraits of Ahtisa Manalo as Miss Universe Philippines 2025

Ahtisa Manalo via Instagram, photos by Seven Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — The first official batch of photos of Ahtisa Manalo as Miss Universe Philippines 2025 got a lot of love from her fellow beauty queens.

Ahtisa was crowned the new titleholder of Miss Universe Philippines, succeeding Chelsea Manalo, during an eventful coronation night last May 2.

As a pageant veteran, Ahtisa was a fan favorite going into the competition. A stumble during the evening gown portion even served as a reference for her winning response in the Question and Answer segment.

A few days after the coronation, Ahtisa began posting her official first portraits of herself as Miss Universe Philippines 2025, wearing her shimmering pink gown by Val Taguba, photographed by Seven Barretto.

Fellow beauty queens quickly showered Ahtisa's feed with praiseworthy comments for the new Miss Universe Philippines.

Even competitors from this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant like Winwyn Marquez, Gabbi Carballo, Katrina Llegado, Jarina Sandhu, Rechel Hoco, and Ira de Castro shared their love for Ahtisa.

Other veteran beauty queens included Kylie Verzosa, Emmanuelle Vera, Myrna Esguerra, Steffi Aberasturi, CJ Opiaza, Gwendolyne Furniol, Hannah Arnold, Gazini Ganados, Rabiya Mateo, and Pauline Amelinckx.

Ahtisa will now prepare to represent the Philippines in the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place later this year in Thailand, hoping to succeed Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark.

Coincidentally, the Philippines' fourth and most recent Miss Universe crown was won by Ahtisa's Binibining Pilipinas 2018 batchmate Catriona Gray in Thailand.

